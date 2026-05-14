RFK Jr.'s chief HHS spokesman resigns over FDA stance on flavored vapes

U.S. Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s chief spokesman at the Department of Health and Human Services has resigned in protest over the Trump administration's authorization of fruit-flavored electronic cigarettes.

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Rich Danker, in a statement obtained by the New York Times, cited concerns that the flavored vapes could appeal to children and expose them to "nicotine addiction, lung damage, and higher risk of cancer."

Earlier this month, the FDA authorized fruit-flavored e-cigarettes intended for adult smokers. The decision faced swift backlash from parent organizations and health groups that have long linked the flavored vapes to underage vaping.

Danker's resignation came one day after Dr. Marty Makary also resigned from his post as head of the FDA for the same reason. Makary faced months of criticism from health industry executives, vaping lobbyists, and other Trump allies.

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The Trump administration is now faced with a growing list of firings and resignations over the past few months. The surgeon general, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, FDA commissioner, and assistant secretary of public affairs are all among the list of vacant roles.