All-gold logo unveiled for Donald J. Trump International Airport in Florida

After Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a bill to rename the Palm Beach International Airport after President Donald Trump, the airport's official new logo has now been unveiled.

The logo, rendered entirely in gold, features an eagle holding two olive branches with a crest over its chest showcasing stars and stripes. The president's son, Eric Trump, shared an image of the logo on social media, saying he's "looking forward to seeing flights landing at 'DJT' very very soon."

For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida. There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor than @realDonaldTrump! Congratulations Dad! Looking forward to seeing flights… pic.twitter.com/QUyPKJYixy — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) May 5, 2026

"For the first time, I am extremely proud to share the OFFICIAL logo for the Donald J. Trump International Airport in Palm Beach, Florida," he wrote. "There is no person more deserving of this incredible honor."

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In February, the Florida state legislature passed a bill to officially rename the airport the Donald J. Trump International Airport, despite opposition from Democrats. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill into law a month later, with the name change set to go into effect on July 1.

A pilot has since filed a lawsuit seeking to block the renaming, claiming the state violated Palm Beach County's home rule authority, which gives counties — not the state — the right to govern on local matters.

"Palm Beach County has the right to name the airport. There's, it's not a state owned facility," the plaintiff said.

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Meanwhile, DTTM Operations — which state records show is connected to the Trump Organization and controls several trademarks related to the company — has filed three trademark applications related to the new airport name. According to the applications, the company is seeking exclusive use of the name for suitcases, travel bags, animal carriers, luggage tags, and several other travel-related items and merchandise.