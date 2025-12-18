'Not a single fact' challenged: Author defends explosive Vanity Fair White House profile

A recent Vanity Fair article is drawing attention for candid remarks from White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles about members of the Trump administration.

Wiles told the magazine she believes President Donald Trump has “an alcoholic’s personality” — despite the fact that he does not drink.

She also described Vice President JD Vance as “a conspiracy theorist for a decade” and said Attorney General Pam Bondi ultimately dropped the ball in the Justice Department’s handling of files tied to the investigation into disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein, who died by suicide in 2019 while awaiting trial on federal sex trafficking charges involving minors.

The article’s author, Chris Whipple, told Scripps News that the White House has not disputed anything in his reporting.

“Not a single fact,” Whipple said. “... And when you hear words like ‘context’ coming from the White House, you know you’ve done your job because if they had a challenge of any fact or any quotation, they’d be doing just that. But no, not a single thing has been challenged.”

Whipple said almost everything from his nearly year-long interview process was recorded, and that he was surprised by Wiles’ frank discussion of prominent Trump administration officials.

“Everything was on the record except when explicitly agreed otherwise,” Whipple said. “And she was just remarkably candid and freewheeling and her conversations with me describing Donald Trump, again, as having an alcoholic’s personality.”

“By the way, Donald Trump has confirmed that, as you know, just the other day saying that yeah, in fact he does,” Whipple continued. “And JD Vance, moreover, conceded that he is a conspiracy theorist. As he put it, he just believes in conspiracies that are true.”

