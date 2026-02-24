Watch Live: President Donald Trump delivers State of the Union address

President Donald Trump is speaking to Congress in the first State of the Union address of his second term.

The annual speech to Congress comes as his administration navigates unpopular policies and a partial government shutdown ahead of the November midterm elections.

President Trump arrived in the Capitol shortly after 9 p.m. Eastern Time, where he greeted lawmakers and members of the Supreme Court. He took the dais to chants of "USA" from attendees.

President Trump began his address with a look forward to the upcoming 250th anniversary of American independence, which will be celebrated on July 4.

"This is the golden age of America," the president said.

"Tonight, after just one year, I can say with dignity and pride that we have achieved a transformation like no one has ever seen before, and a turnaround for the ages," he said. "We will never go back to where we were just a short time ago."

The president began his speech with brief mention of immigration priorities, highlighting efforts to secure the borders and reductions in fentanyl trafficking into the U.S.

"In the past nine months, zero illegal aliens have been admitted to the United States," he said. "But we will always allow people to come in legally."

Affordability for everyday Americans

President Trump quickly emphasized efforts to make the cost of living more affordable, including notably low gas prices and more affordable mortgages.

"Low interest rates will solve the Biden-created housing problem," he said.

The stock market was at new heights, foreign investment during his term had reached some $18 billion, and American natural gas production was at an all-time high, he said.

"More Americans are working today than at any time in the history of our country," President Trump said.

"In one year we have lifted 2.4 million Americans — a record — off of food stamps."

The U.S. Olympic Men's hockey team arrives

President Trump announced the U.S Men's Olympic hockey team, who entered the chamber with the gold medals they won on Sunday at the Winter Olympics in Italy.

President Trump said he would present the squad's starting goalie, Connor Hellebuyck, with the Presidential Medal of Freedom.