WIC fruit and vegetables benefits could drop by up to 75% under Trump plan

Advocates for the Women, Infants and Children supplemental food program say President Donald Trump’s proposed budget would greatly reduce access to fruits and vegetables for millions of Americans.

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said the plan would cut $1.4 billion in fruit and vegetable benefits for about 5.4 million parents and children. It’s the second straight year Trump’s budget has included such cuts; last year’s proposal was rejected by Congress.

Under the plan, benefits would be reduced by 62% to 75%. Monthly benefits for toddlers and preschoolers would drop from $26 to $10. Pregnant and non-breastfeeding postpartum mothers would see benefits cut from $47 to $13, while breastfeeding mothers’ benefits would fall from $52 to $13.

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These amounts were approved by the Biden administration in 2024. The proposal would essentially erase boosts made during the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2019, the benefit provided $9 per month for children and $11 for adults.

The WIC cuts are part of nearly $73 billion in reductions to non-defense programs.

Advocates noted that pandemic-related increases helped boost fruit and vegetable consumption among both children and parents.

“Young children now consume an additional quarter cup of fruits and vegetables per day, and parents report being better able to afford a healthier, more varied diet,” said Georgia Machell, president and CEO of the National WIC Association. “The proposed cuts would reverse that progress, reducing benefits to levels that would meet just 19% of the recommended intake for children and 12% for breastfeeding mothers — short of what families need to support healthy growth and development.”

The Center on Budget and Policy Priorities said the proposal runs counter to the Trump administration’s “Make America Healthy Again” agenda. One of its stated goals is to reduce chronic disease in the United States, which WIC supporters say can be aided by ensuring access to fruits and vegetables.

Unlike the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, WIC does not have work requirements, and it is largely intended for low-income young children, pregnant women, and young mothers.