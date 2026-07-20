Trump says Netanyahu won't face arrest if he visits NYC, downplaying Mamdani's threat

President Donald Trump is insisting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will not be arrested if he visits the U.S., pushing back on threats from New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani.

In a post on his Truth Social platform, Trump said Netanyahu won't be arrested "in any way, shape, or form" if he travels to Manhattan for a United Nations General Assembly meeting in September.

"[Netanyahu] is fighting against the Islamic Republic of Iran, which recently killed 52,000 innocent protestors, and has spent the last 47 years killing American Soldiers, and others," Trump wrote. "The only ones that should be arrested are the people that led Iran into this unprecedented SPIRAL OF DEATH AND DESTRUCTION, something that should have been dealt with years ago, by previous Presidents!"

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT | Mamdani says he’s still looking into arresting Netanyahu if Israeli leader visits New York

Over the weekend, Mamdani said on a podcast that his administration's legal department is looking into the possible arrest of Netanyahu, something he vowed to pursue while he was campaigning. Mamdani has been a fierce critic of the Israeli government and referred to the country's war in Gaza as a "genocide" — something Israel has denied.

"I believe that Prime Minister Netanyahu belongs in The Hague," Mamdani said. "He's a war criminal who has been charged by the International Criminal Court. And what you will find is that is an opinion that is held by many purely because of what his actions have wrought over these last many years."

The International Criminal Court issued an arrest warrant for Netanyahu in 2024, alleging war crimes during Israel's military offensive in Gaza. Both Trump and former President Joe Biden have denounced the warrant. The U.S. has also not ratified the Rome Statute, which requires countries to arrest individuals who have ICC warrants against them.