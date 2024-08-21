Lawyer Gloria Allred speaks on VP Harris and the fight to protect women's rights

It's been two years since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right to an abortion that women had for nearly half a century.

Since then, the issue has been taken to state legislatures, with some codifying the right and others enacting intense bans. The issue has also played a central role in the presidential campaign of Vice President Kamala Harris and her running mate Tim Walz.

Gloria Allred is an acclaimed women's rights attorney, and she joined Scripps News Tuesday night from the Democratic National Convention in Chicago to explain why she believes Harris is the right candidate to beat Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump.

"When the vice president is elected, Kamala Harris has promised — if we can also win a majority in the House of Representatives and the U.S. Senate — that she will sign a bill to codify Roe v. Wade," Allred said. "Meaning, make it legal again, pass it into law as a statute. So I am dedicated to fighting to help her win as president of the United States."

