23ABC Poll: Are you for or against prayer in public schools?

Posted at 1:51 PM, Jun 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-27 17:02:10-04

In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court announced Monday that a school district cannot prohibit a football coach from praying on the field after a game. The decision came in the Kennedy v. Bremerton case. The six conservative justices all voted in the majority with Neil Gorsuch writing the majority opinion.

