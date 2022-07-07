Reba McEntire’s Boyfriend, Rex Linn, Will Co-Star In Her Next Lifetime Movie

Country music icon Reba McEntire and her family have had a busy few months. After the “Fancy” singer strutted her stuff as the mother of the groom at her son’s wedding at Walt Disney World earlier this year, she’s now teaming up with Lifetime on a new movie.

McEntire will be an executive producer on the original movie, “The Hammer,” and will also co-star in the project with her boyfriend, Rex Linn. Lifetime confirmed the project with a tweet celebrating its collaboration with the beloved entertainer and also revealed that it will see her reunited with Melissa Peterman, who played McEntire’s frenemy, Barbara Jean, in The CW’s sitcom, “Reba.”

“This duo is getting back together and we couldn’t be more excited,” the network tweeted.

AP Photo/Ralph Freso

“The Hammer” marks the second collaboration between Lifetime and McEntire. Back in 2021, the Nashville diva also produced and starred in “Reba McEntire’s Christmas in Tune” as part of the network’s popular holiday movie lineup.

According to Lifetime’s press release about the movie, “The Hammer” showcases McEntire as Kim Wheeler, “an outspoken, firecracker lawyer who is appointed judge of the 5th District Court of Nevada and works as a traveling judge across rugged stretches of the desert state. The movie’s title comes from Kim’s nickname, earned by her tough sentencing.

The story also involves a murder mystery that sees Kim’s sister as the prime suspect in the suspicious death of another judge. The network says that McEntire’s partner, “CSI: Miami” actor Rex Linn, will play Bart Crawford, a “mysterious cowboy with unknown motives.”

John Shearer/Invision/AP

Lifetime has not announced a premiere date for the new movie, so stay tuned for updates on when to mark your calendars for McEntire’s latest screen project. By the way, if you want to stream “Reba” and relive some glorious early 2000s comedy, all six seasons are streaming on Hulu.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.