Tea Bar in Bakersfield adapts during the pandemic, looks to hire new employees

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — At 23ABC, we are continuing to highlight the many small businesses in Kern Country and acknowledge them for their efforts and sacrifice while surviving the COVID-19 pandemic. 23ABC's Lezla Gooden stopped by the Tea Bar in Southwest Bakersfield, which is home to a wide variety of specialty drinks and has more on how they are managing to keep their doors open after a year in the pandemic.

The Tea Bar is a family-owned business that has been here for more than a decade. Owner Ivy Nguyen said they have only been able to survive because of their drive-thru but as they currently deal with managing a business during the pandemic, they're excited to announce they're hiring additional employees.

Amanda Sanchez told 23ABC she discovered the Tea Bar just a week ago and now stops by the family-owned business daily.

"I keep coming here because they have some of the best boba tea in town. That's why I like to come here."

She is one of the many customers Ivy Nguyen, the owner of the Tea Bar, has served since opening 11 years ago.

"We have seven types of teas but 30 different flavors. And don't just have teas. We have fruit smoothies and Italian sodas as well," explained Nguyen.

Nguyen said they were able to keep their business open during the pandemic because of their drive-thru window.

"You know because of this COVID we can't do dine in. It only drive-thru and lucky for us that we have it because it kept us alive during this whole pandemic."

Nguyen shared that they used to have two Tea Bar locations. The other was located off of Rosedale Highway however due to the pandemic, that shop didn't survive. But now a year later they are grateful to announce they are currently hiring for their location off of White Lane.

"I am hiring baristas. Three to five people to get ready for the reopening and for the summer," said Nguyen.

if you would like to apply you can head to their website or pick up an application from inside.

The Tea Bar has also been voted as the number one boba tea in Bakersfield by Yelp users. Nguyen said she's grateful to be able to keep the tea flowing during such a challenging time for many businesses.

"It means a lot because me and my husband built his from the ground up and came up with the name and built it ourselves. It means a lot to me. It's like my baby."

Nguyen said since the vaccine is out soon, she's hopeful to fully reopen again. Until then they are grateful for the continued support from the community.