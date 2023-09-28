Remains of Colorado woman who went missing in 2020 discovered

The remains of Suzanne Morphew, who was reported missing in May 2020, have been found, the Colorado Bureau of Investigation revealed.

Investigators said Morphew's remains were discovered in Moffat on Sept. 22 during a search connected to an unrelated investigation.

Moffat is about 45 miles south of the Maysville area, where the mother of two was last seen.

No arrests have been made since the remains were located, CBI said.

Barry Morphew was initially accused of killing his wife in 2020 and charged with first-degree murder. The case was dismissed in April 2022 because a body hadn't been found and prosecutors said they were not able to call certain expert witnesses because of discovery issues.

In May, Barry Morphew filed a civil rights lawsuit seeking $15 million, claiming his arrest affidavit included false and misleading information.

SEE MORE: Man decorated home with stolen body parts in bizarre scheme

In a statement, Iris Eytan, Barry Morphew's attorney, said the family is "struggling with immense shock and grief." She added that the Morphews "had faith that their wife and mom would walk back into their lives again."

"We hope the authorities will quickly admit their wrongful persecution of Barry, an innocent man, to treat the Morphews like the victims they are, and charge the person(s) responsible for Suzanne’s killing," said Eytan.

CBI said specific information on exactly where the human remains were found — and the state of them — is being withheld.

Chaffee County Sheriff John Spezze said the case garnered attention from around the world over the past three years.

“We have never stopped our investigation and will continue to follow all leads in pursuit of justice for Suzanne," he said.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com