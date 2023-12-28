Rep. Lauren Boebert announces congressional district switch

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is looking to make a switch in congressional districts.

Boebert, who currently represents Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, announced on Wednesday her candidacy for the 2024 Republican nomination in the state's 4th Congressional District.

Republican Congressman Ken Buck announced in November that he would not seek reelection in the 4th Congressional District, citing his party’s repeated lies about the 2020 election that have now set the nation “on a collision course with reality.”

“Americans are rightfully concerned about our nation's future and are looking to Republicans in Washington for a course correction. But their hope for Republicans to take decisive action may be in vain,” said Buck, a fifth-term Republican, in a video posted to X.

SEE MORE: Footage shows Rep. Lauren Boebert vaping at 'Beetlejuice' play

The 3rd Congressional District includes Grand Junction, Pueblo and much of the Western Slope. The 4th Congressional District includes the Republican stronghold of Douglas County and eastern Colorado.

Boebert narrowly held onto her seat during the 2022 election after beating out businessman and Democrat Adam Frisch by 546 votes. Boebert was widely expected to win the race, and few predicted the race would be so close.

A rematch was expected, with Frisch raising at least $7.7 million to Boebert's $2.4 million, the Associated Press reports.

Boebert also faced a challenge from within her own party. The Montrose Daily Press reports Grand Junction attorney Jeff Hurd has gained several endorsements in his bid for the GOP nomination.

Following a video announcement, Boebert said in a statement she arrived at this decision following "a lot of prayer, a lot of tough conversations and a lot of perspective." She referenced the need for a "fresh start following a difficult year" that included a divorce and misbehavior at a performance of the musical "Beetlejuice" in Denver.

SEE MORE: Texas youth event drops Boebert as speaker after incident at theater

"I am confident this move will allow Colorado to have stronger conservative representation in the U.S. House to help President Donald J. Trump enact an America First agenda in 2025, protect our House majority, elect Republicans at every level of government, and allow us to focus on defeating the Democrats in 2024," she said in her statement.

Boebert thanked her constituents in the 3rd Congressional District and said she would "continue working as hard as I can for the remainder of my term to be a great representative for the district."

The congresswoman does not have to live in the 4th Congressional District in order to represent it. She only has to live in Colorado.

This article was originally published by Sydney Isenberg and Robert Garrison for Scripps News Denver.

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com