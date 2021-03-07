Results for 38th annual Kern County History Day

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The results are out for the 38th annual Kern County History Day. Students from across the county competed in Kern County History Day, held virtually this year.

Competition judging ended today. Groups and individuals who scored high enough in each category are now able to participate in the virtual California History Day in May.

This year's competition theme is: Communication in History: The Key to Understanding. Students have been researching since the beginning of the school year. The students have prepared papers, exhibits, performances, documentaries and websites designed around the theme.

Congrats to the students listed below who are now eligible to participate in California History Day!

SENIOR DIVISION (Grades 9-12)

Individual Performance:

Alexander Fan / Centennial High School

Individual Documentary:

Kimberly Jensen / Centennial High School Group

Website:

Bhargavi Gulia and Manav Gulia / Centennial High School

Claire Vega and Sanskriti Singh / Stockdale High School

Individual Website:

Ananya Jain / Stockdale High School

Evan Taw / Centennial High School

JUNIOR DIVISION (Grades 6-8)

Historical Paper:

Daniel Yuan / Warren Junior High

Ekamjot Natt / Warren Junior High Group

Documentary:

Thomas Wilson and Matthew Fan / Fruitvale Junior High

Individual Documentary:

Ashley Wilson / Warren Junior High

Group Website:

Caitlin Chen, Jaden Choi, and Candice Lee / Warren Junior High

Individual Website:

Anjana Chandrasekhar / Warren Junior High

Individual Exhibit:

Daniela Uribe / Mountain View Middle Habiba Alnahhal / Warren Junior High

Group Exhibit:

Himaja Kommineni and Aaradhana Kumar / Warren Junior High