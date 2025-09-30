Alligators in Michigan? Officials confirm 'credible' sighting in Detroit area

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources said there has been a "credible and consistent" report of an alligator on Belle Isle in Detroit.

Lynn Blasey, a Hamtramck resident who regularly visits the island, took photos of the alligator last Friday and reported it to the DNR.

The DNR, in a statement, said that Belle Isle park staff responded to the report. Officials said that while no visible confirmation has been made, the photo with geo-location data was obtained, and the report is considered credible and consistent.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the DNR is coordinating to assess the area and determine appropriate next steps," the DNR said.

The DNR is reminding visitors not to approach any wild animal, regardless of size.

"Though the reported animal appears small, all wildlife can be dangerous and unpredictable. If you observe unusual wildlife activity, please report it immediately to the Report All Poaching hotline at (800) 292-7800," the DNR said.

The DNR also said that they are aware of social media rumors regarding a boa constrictor sighting, but there is no evidence to support the claim, and no such report has been received or verified.

"As a reminder, releasing wild animals or pets into State Parks is prohibited and harmful — to the animal, the ecosystem, and public safety. Non-native species can disrupt local habitats and pose risks to visitors and wildlife alike," the DNR said.

This story was originally published by the Scripps News Group station in Detroit.