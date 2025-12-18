Largest wildlife overpass in North America opens in Colorado

Colorado just completed the largest wildlife overpass in North America.

Officials say the overpass connects 39,000 acres of habitat on both sides of I-25 between Larkspur and Monument, which is about an hour south of Denver.

“ The I-25 Greenland wildlife overpass is a momentous feat, in our continued work to expand safe transportation options for both humans and wildlife, protecting critical habitat, and our amazing outdoor spaces for generations to come,” Colorado Gov. Jared Polis said in a statement.

Prior to the overpass being completed, officials said there was, on average, one crash involving a vehicle and wildlife a day in the fall and spring movement seasons.

“The overpass is an essential component of the wildlife crossing system in this area, which is expected to reduce wildlife-vehicle crashes by 90%," said Shoshana Lew, executive director of the Colorado Department of Transportation.

Wildlife experts expect the overpass to be used by various animals, including elk, pronghorn, mule deer, black bears and mountain lions.

Wildlife crossings are not new. In California, officials are building a major crossing in the Los Angeles area.

Construction of the project gained momentum after P-22, a well-known mountain lion that lived in the Hollywood Hills, was struck by a vehicle and later died in 2022. The crossing is expected to be complete in 2026.