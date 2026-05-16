Big three wireless providers launch effort to eliminate dead spots

Rival cellphone providers AT&T, T-Mobile and Verizon are teaming up to eliminate dead zones across the United States, the companies announced this week.

The joint venture aims to “nearly eliminate” dead spots in underserved areas by relying largely on satellites rather than traditional cell towers to fill coverage gaps.

The service is considered direct-to-device, meaning cellphones will communicate directly with satellites.

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The companies said they are also developing redundant technology to ensure reliable service during emergencies.

The collaboration comes a year after T-Mobile and Starlink launched a beta project to use satellite technology to fill coverage gaps. Also last year, Verizon partnered with Skylo to offer satellite messaging and location detection for customers with select Android devices.

The companies did not disclose which satellite providers will participate in the latest joint venture.

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“Our goal is to make staying connected simple, no matter where you are — on a rural highway, in a national park, on a boat, or during an emergency,” said John Stankey, chairman and CEO of AT&T. “By joining with other carriers, we're bringing our combined expertise to accelerate access to reliable, always-on coverage everywhere. This collaboration not only makes connectivity easier; it strengthens America's communications leadership.”

The partnership is subject to final regulatory approval.