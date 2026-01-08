From CES: How technology is supporting a big new drive for health and longevity

The idea of longevity has become an obsession, driven not by the healthcare industry but instead by tech giants — corporations and engineers who view aging as a technical problem in need of a solution.

One such company showcasing at CES is Dephy, whose product Sidekick tackles mobility issues from the ground up, literally. It's an exoskelton anchored at the ankle.

"It gives you a customized boost as you walk based on your very specific gait," said Aaron Cobb, Dephy product marketing manager. "So what that all means is basically walking farther, faster, longer, with less fatigue, less effort."

And for an all-encompassing body composition review, Withings’ Body Scan 2 measures over 60 biomarkers like heart rate, muscle mass, and blood oxygen levels.

"We want to measure longitudinal data," says Louise de Vazelhes, Withings product marketer. "The whole point is the trends."

Scripps News' Maura Barrett: What do you think it says about this moment that people are so interested in knowing those finite details that you provide?

De Vazelhes: I think it's all about the shift from cure to care. It doesn't have to be massive changes, but just adapt your lifestyle to ensure that your health and long-term health is trending in the right direction.

One step on the company's scale gives you a wealth of information at your fingertips — or toes — through a quick cardio-metabolic assessment.

Barrett: you’re getting so much more out of a 60 second scan than a typical doctor’s appointment.

De Vazelhes: Exactly! And it’s every morning.

These days, nearly half of wearable usage – like smart rings or watches – is by those with chronic disease or for preventative monitoring, not just steps or workouts.

And with big growth comes big business: the market is valued at more than $200 billion, which is likely why so many companies have brought something to show off at this year’s CES.

"People are wanting to live longer, healthier lives, and that's what this is going to give you," Dephy's Cobb said. "It's a life expander."