Not everyone has ditched their landline — and AT&T is about to change things for those who haven't

AT&T is moving customers off older copper phone lines and onto newer technology, and for longtime landline users, that shift may already be underway.

The FCC has granted AT&T permission to wind down most of its copper network in 18 by the end of 2029.

An AT&T customer in Tennessee brought the issue to light after the company told them their damaged home phone line would be upgraded rather than repaired, citing the line's age and repair costs. The customer wondered how many others may soon hear the same thing.

"I believe in technology and upgrades and things of that nature, but I also believe in telling, informing people of what is going on," Ann Bridges said.

Bridges has had an AT&T landline for more than 40 years. While she admits she uses it less and less, she says what concerns her is how AT&T handled her recently damaged home phone line. When she was told it wouldn't be repaired, it felt like the move to newer technology was forced on her, with little time to prepare or fully understand the change.

"Now I feel like I've got to go back through all my credit card people and update all that information," Bridges said.

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Supporters of the switchover say the newer technology is faster, more reliable, and better equipped to flag or filter robocalls than older systems.

According to FCC filings, AT&T said it would be sending out a notice about the shift to everyone with a legacy landline.

In a blog post, the company said it is reaching out to customers multiple times throughout a year-long process, including through letters, email, SMS and phone calls to upgrade their service.

Bridges said she only received a notice after reporting her outage in early May.

The 18 states affected include: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, and Wisconsin.

AARP weighs in on what the landline phase-out means

AARP is following the transition. The organization recognizes it will be difficult for many people, especially those without a cell phone or who don't get reliable cell service at home.

For older customers in particular, AARP State Director Mia McNeil said the shift carries an emotional weight that goes beyond simply switching technology.

"I've known landlines all my life," Mia McNeil said. "When you've done something for a significant amount of time, it is your comfort zone."

McNeil said rural residents are a particular concern as the transition moves forward.

"I think that's a real concern we should have about this transition. From the telephone company perspective, I think they should offer some additional training and resources and information about what this transition is going to look like. What can people look forward to and how they can plan ahead," McNeil said.

AARP encourages customers to contact their telephone company directly with questions.

"Contact your telephone company. As a consumer, you have the right to ask, what does this transition look like, am I going to be able to keep my phone number? Is it going to be supportive of 911 and how I used my landline, regularly, right now," McNeil said.

"I certainly hope telephone companies are taking that into account. And that goes back to that importance of notice, letting people know it is coming, letting people know what the substitute technology is going to be and how to properly work it," McNeil said. "And also ensuring it's not only accessible, but affordable."

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According to FCC records, the copper network runs about $72 a month. The replacement option is $45. Both figures are before taxes and fees.

AARP also points customers to OATS programming, which offers training to help people learn how to use smartphones and navigate technology in everyday life.

This article was written by Hannah McDonald for the Scripps News Group station in Nashville.