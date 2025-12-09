Australia launches world's first social media ban for children under 16

Australia is implementing the world's first comprehensive social media ban for children under 16, with more than one million accounts set to be deactivated on Wednesday as the landmark legislation takes effect.

The sweeping ban affects major platforms including Instagram, YouTube, TikTok, Facebook, X, Snapchat and Reddit. Tech companies are now responsible for enforcement and must take reasonable steps to ensure users under 16 cannot create new accounts.

Companies face significant financial penalties for non-compliance, with fines reaching up to $32 million for serious or repeated breaches of the new regulations.

Supporters of the legislation argue that the ban will protect children from addictive social media platforms and predatory algorithms designed to keep young users engaged for extended periods.

RELATED STORY | What's the magic age? Kids who get smartphones too young face higher health risks, study says

However, critics contend the ban could push young people toward less regulated and potentially more dangerous applications while limiting their ability to connect with peers and access online communities.

Despite the controversy, data from YouGov indicates widespread public support among Australians for the social media restrictions targeting minors.

RELATED STORY | Instagram sets PG-13 limits for teens, tightening parental controls

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.