Secret Service investigates breach at national security adviser's home

The Secret Service is investigating what could have been a dangerous security breach.

An unknown man slipped into the home of National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan without the Secret Service agents guarding the place realizing it.

The intruder reportedly meant no harm. He was apparently drunk and confused when he walked into Sullivan’s home at 3 a.m. one morning last month, said the Washington Post, who first reported the incident.

According to the report, Sullivan himself confronted the man, asking him to leave, and then alerted his round-the-clock Secret Service detail.

The Secret Service called the matter a significant security concern, and if it is found that any of the personnel involved deviated from their "protective protocol," they will be held accountable.

"While the protectee was unharmed, we are taking this matter seriously and have opened a comprehensive mission assurance investigation to review all facets of what occurred," spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement to Scripps News.

Guglielmi also stated that modifications have been made to add additional security protocols as they continue to investigate the matter.

No further information was provided as to what happened to the intruder after he was found, and if there were any charges filed against him.

