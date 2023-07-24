'See you in court': Texas gov. responds to DOJ over border enforcement

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is willing to go to court over his controversial border enforcement policy.

Abbott deployed inflatable buoys earlier this month in the Rio Grande to curb illegal border crossings.

The Department of Justice informed the state of Texas last week that it did not receive proper authorization for the barriers, which the DOJ insists violate federal law.

In a letter to President Joe Biden, Abbott said, "Texas will see you in court."

The governor adds that the marine barriers were deployed legally, noting that the U.S. Constitution gives Texas "sovereign authority to protect its borders."

Abbott goes on to blame President Biden of refusing to enforce federal immigration laws.

"The fact is, if you would just enforce the immigration laws Congress already has on the books, America would not be suffering from your record-breaking level of illegal immigration," Abbott states in his letter.

The barrier at the center of the dispute is located near Eagle Pass. It was installed as part of the $4 billion Operation Lone Star initiative, a plan Abbott contends addresses illegal border crossing.

Despite Abbott's claim that President Biden has an "open-border policy," there was a decline of encounters at the U.S.-Mexico border in June. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported that there were about 144,000 apprehensions last month, the lowest figure since 2021.

The DOJ had given Abbott until Monday to commit to removing the barrier or face legal action, which now appears likely.

