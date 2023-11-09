Sen. Joe Manchin announces he will not seek reelection

Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia will not seek reelection in 2024.

The Democrat made the surprise announcement Thursday in a video posted online, saying he believes he accomplished what he set out to do as a senator from West Virginia.

Manchin, who has been a key figure in a Senate that was essentially divided along party lines, said he will move forward trying to unite Americans.

"What I will be doing is traveling the country and speaking out to see if there's an interest in creating a movement to mobilize the middle and bring Americans together," Manchin said.

Manchin's decision to leave the Senate makes it tougher for Democrats to hold onto power in the legislative body. Democrats currently have a 51-49 edge over Republicans in the Senate.

Manchin was seen as one of the few Democrats that could win in West Virginia, which overwhelmingly sides with Republicans.

Manchin has been in public office for about four decades.

Prior to being elected to the U.S. Senate in 2010, he served as the governor of West Virginia.

