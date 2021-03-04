Serena Williams And Daughter Olympia Pose Together In New Fashion Campaign

Serena Williams is taking mommy-and-me fashion to the next level with her latest Stuart Weitzman campaign. The 39-year-old Golden Slam champion posed with her daughter, Alexis Olympia Ohanian, in an adorable photoshoot for Stuart Weitzman.

Williams has been the shoe company’s global spokesperson since May 2020, but this is the first time that daughter Olympia has joined her in front of the camera. The photographs feature mom and daughter together as they both pose in new shoes from the 2021 Stuart Weitzman line. And it turns out that Olympia is no stranger to putting on Mommy’s shoes!

“I just felt like it was an opportunity because Olympia and I have been spending so much time together. Olympia is trying on my shoes all the time, it’s so fun — she loves to try them on and we play in them,” Williams told Women’s Wear Daily. “I have a red pair of Stuart Weitzman shoes that she loves, and there is the new Lyla style with a toe ring in leopard print that’s one of her favorites.”

Olympia’s favorite Lyla shoe is pictured below. It comes in two different heel heights, 75mm or 15mm, and you can also choose from three different materials, including suede, leather or cheetah suede, as pictured. It’s priced at $325-$450.

The fashion house tweeted the news with a sweet video clip of mom holding her daughter captioned, “Serena is back… and this time she’s joined by a very special guest!”:

It’s a preview of the full ad, which Stuart Weitzman posted to YouTube. “I would definitely call Olympia my mini-me,” Williams says in the video.

“I don’t know if I hope if Olympia follows in my footsteps,” she says in the voiceover. “I want her to do whatever she wants to do, and what’s best for her.”

Regardless, Olympia slipping her mom’s shoes on is too cute!

You can shop the spring 2021 Stuart Weitzman collection here.

