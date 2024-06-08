Severe weather forecast for the plains this weekend, while triple-digit heat persists in the Southwest

Forecasters said there was an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms across portions of the central U.S. plains Friday night, which could threaten Kansas City and Topeka in Kansas and Lincoln in Nebraska.

The primary risks associated with the storms were expected to be large hail and potentially damaging winds.

A band of severe thunderstorms over southeast Nebraska on Friday night had the potential to push damaging winds ahead of them as they moved southeast.

Severe thunderstorm watches were in effect for counties in central Kansas on Monday night.

Meanwhile, a persistent heat wave was expected to continue baking the Southwest through the weekend.

Triple-digit temperatures continued to set records as of Thursday for this early in the season, including readings of 113 degrees Fahrenheit in Phoenix, 111 degrees in Las Vegas and 122 degrees in Death Valley National Park.

The National Weather Service extended excessive heat alerts for parts of Nevada and Arizona into Friday evening.

Temperatures were expected to tick downward over the course of the weekend, but they are forecast to stay unusually elevated for this time of year as next week begins.

