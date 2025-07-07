Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now

Texas Flood Tragedy: A Scripps News special report on the Guadalupe River floods

Four days after the Guadalupe River in Texas broke its banks and triggered catastrophic floods, Scripps News reports on what led to the disaster and how communities are responding.
With time running out, it's now a desperate search for survivors, four days after the Guadalupe River in Texas catastrophically flooded and stole dozens of lives — many of them young campers.

There are prayers for the departed and for the missing, as well as soul searching: why no sirens? Why wasn't an evacuation ordered?

Scripps News investigates the latest in search and rescue on the ground in Kerr County, Texas, and examines the timeline of events that led to the flood. We review the emergency alerts that went out ahead of the disaster, and hear from the White House about budget cuts to federal agencies that forecast and respond to such disasters.

And we hear from a young boy who was at one of the camps lining the river the day it burst its banks and started to rise.

HOW TO HELP | Donate to help those impacted by the devastating Texas flooding

