The Danny Moses Show: Will war in Iran cause an oil price shock?

On this episode of The Danny Moses Show, Danny examines how escalating tensions in the Middle East could impact oil prices, inflation, and the markets.

Then Danny sits down with former Miami Dolphins fullback and Syracuse legend Rob Konrad, who wore the iconic #44 made famous by Jim Brown. Konrad shares incredible stories from his football career, trading through the 2008 financial crisis, and building a private equity firm focused on lower middle-market companies.

He also recounts the remarkable story of surviving 16 hours alone in the ocean after falling overboard during a fishing trip, swimming miles in the Gulf Stream before making it back to shore.

Plus Danny shares his Kalshi Picks of the Week, including a trade around Tesla’s upcoming production numbers.

