If You Travel Often, A Home Security System Could Give You Peace Of Mind

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Travel can be stressful, whether you are going away on vacation or visiting family out of state for a holiday. You have to pack everything you’ll need, coordinate all the logistical pieces of your trip and (usually) spend a considerable amount of money. The last thing you want to do is worry about your home’s safety while you’re gone. Simplisafe can give you peace of mind.

According to the FBI’s most recent data, a burglary occurs every 25.7 seconds in the U.S. However, a study by researchers at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte showed that approximately 60% of would-be burglars would choose a different target if a home has an on-site alarm.

We travel to visit family frequently, often leaving home for weeks at a time. So, when Simplisafe offered to send me a wireless home security system to test, I gladly accepted.

SimpliSafe offers several effective, easy-to-use home security products and a 24/7 monitoring service. Not only can SimpliSafe safeguard your home against break-ins, but the products can also offer protection from unexpected emergencies, like a flood or fire.

This eight-piece home security system has everything you need to get started, including:

A base station

Four entry sensors

One keypad

One motion sensor

One panic button

I was extremely pleased with the user-friendly setup for the SimpliSafe security system. Once I downloaded the SimpliSafe app, it walked me through the entire setup process. I was able to scan the base station to set up Wi-Fi, and the app showed me exactly where to place the sensors in my home.

This security system has more than 1,600 ratings on Amazon, with 4.6 out of 5 stars. Customers who reviewed the system say it is simple to install, offers an affordable, no-contract (optional) monitoring service and gives them peace of mind.

“I love how easy and stress-free installing this system was,” wrote reviewer Ernest Brown, who shared a photo of his base station. “I sleep better at night now and appreciate the makers of SimpliSafe, you guys made life a little easier for this veteran. Thanks again.”

As a renter, I appreciate that you don’t need any tools or permanent installation to enjoy the benefits of the SimpliSafe security system. Removable adhesive is included with the package and won’t damage walls, doors or windows. It also includes extra adhesive, so if you move, you can quickly set up your system in your new space.

The SimpliSafe 8-piece security system is priced at $229.99. Depending on which configuration best suits your home and your needs, you can also choose a 5-, 7-, 9- or 10-piece system.

Whether you are 1,000 miles away, just down the street or cozy in your living room, you can find out who is at your door with the SimpliSafe video doorbell. Unlike other video doorbells that send alerts for every type of movement, the Video Doorbell Pro has two unique sensors, so you’ll only be notified when it matters.

It’s compatible with the SimpliSafe home security system and can work with essentially any type of home or doorbell configuration. This doorbell, with a price of $169.99, has 4.4 stars with more than 1,800 ratings logged. Customers who gave it five stars found it easy to install and said it provided high-quality images.

You’ll never need to wonder whether or not you secured your door with the SimpliSafe smart lock. Instead, you can use your phone, the provided PIN pad, a key fob or your voice to lock or unlock this smart deadbolt at any time.

Need to give access to a neighbor or pet sitter? You can create a unique access code to let them in, then check to confirm that it’s locked after they leave. You can even set a timer, so it locks automatically.

“Works great and complements other SimpliSafe items,” wrote a reviewer, Beth G., who shared photos of the keypad outside and the lock inside. “Keypad is so convenient.”

The SimpliSafe SmartLock ($99.99) is available in black or white to complement any decor.

Adding security to your home can help you feel safe, calm and protected no matter where you are, so you might want to one of these out.

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.