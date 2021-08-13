Sonic’s New Banana Pudding Shake Is Made With Fresh Bananas And Nilla Wafers

Smell may technically be the strongest sense tied to memory, but if you’ve ever had a taste of your favorite childhood food as an adult, you know how comforting and nostalgia-inducing it can be.

Sonic is kicking those memory tastebuds into overdrive for a limited time with a brand-new Banana Pudding Shake, made with fresh bananas and Nilla Wafers — just like a homemade banana cream pie.

Available now through Aug. 29, the shake is made with creamy ice cream and along with the Nilla Wafers and real chunks of banana, also has banana pudding flavor. It is then topped with whipped topping, extra pieces of crumbled Nilla Wafers and a cherry.

If you don’t have a Sonic near you, you can instead try your hand at making your own banana pudding dessert, like this no-bake banana pudding dip, this banana creme pie or this peanut butter banana pudding. For an adults-only treat, you could also try these banana pudding shots, which have instant vanilla pudding mix, vanilla wafer cookies, rum, Cool Whip and half a banana.

You can also find a few banana ice creams on store shelves if you don’t want to make a banana treat yourself. Hudsonville makes a bananas foster ice cream that pairs banana-flavored ice cream with brown sugar, caramelized banana swirls and vanilla wafers.

You’ll also find Slap Yo’ Momma Banana Pudding ice cream from the brand Creamalicious at select grocery stores, including Kroger. The ice cream blends creamy banana pudding, banana puree and homemade vanilla shortbread cookies.

If banana flavors aren’t your favorite, Sonic does have a variety of other shakes, including classics like chocolate and vanilla, plus strawberry cheesecake and an Oreo and Reese’s Peanut Butter Master Shake, which is mixed with peanut butter and Oreo pieces.

Does banana pudding take you back to your childhood?

