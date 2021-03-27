23ABC Friday Night Live: Week 2

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Welcome to Friday Night Live. Inhale. Exhale. High school football is officially, officially back.

We had a few county teams open up their seasons already but with all 18 teams of the Kern High School District kicking off Friday night it almost feels like fall again. Well, you get the point and this is what We call "March Madness."

The game of the week was a battler of last season's league champions: Liberty Patriots hosting Ridgeview Wolfpack.