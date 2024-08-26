Alabama high school football player dies after suffering brain injury during game

A 16-year-old high school football player in Alabama died after suffering a critical brain injury during a game on Friday night, according to multiple officials.

Caden Tellier, who played quarterback for private school Morgan Academy, was injured after a tackle during the team’s game against Southern Academy in Selma, according to the school and the Alabama Independent School Association.

Morgan Academy suspended all school activities for the week and a memorial service was held for Tellier on Monday morning.

The Alabama Independent School Association said in a statement it would provide support and resources to the school as it grieves the tragedy, noting that Morgan Academy is a small school. According to its website, there are 339 students in grades K-12.

A GoFundMe page created to help his family with funeral costs and shared by the school stated, “Caden is best known for his kindness, generosity and love. True to his nature, he is giving of himself one more time to save the lives of others through the donation of his organs. His legacy will live on and we thank God that we had the opportunity to love him and be loved by him.”

Tellier's death is just the latest in a string of dangerous and deadly incidents involving young athletes.

A 15-year-old Virginia high school football player died of a heart attack during football practice at Hopewell High School on Aug. 7, according to Scripps News Richmond.

A 14-year-old football player in Alabama died on Aug. 13 after collapsing during afternoon practice at New Brockton High School, reported The Associated Press.

In Maryland, a 16-year-old high school football player collapsed at practice at Franklin High School in Baltimore County on Aug. 14. Scripps News Baltimore reported that the boy died after being transported to a local hospital.

According to Scripps News Kansas City, a 15-year-old high school football player died on Aug. 16 after suffering a medical emergency during practice at Northwest High School in Shawnee, Kansas.

Last week, two high school soccer players and an assistant coach were struck by lightning during practice at Glacier High School in Montana. Scripps News Missoula reported one of the players remains in ICU.

According to the latest data from the National Center for Catastrophic Sport Injury Research at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, there were 16 deaths among football players at all levels in 2023 — three were due to traumatic brain injuries during high school football games.

The same research found 65 total catastrophic sports injuries from 2021 to 2022, with most being football-related and 18.5% being attributed to heat.