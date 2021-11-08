Watch
AP source: Dodgers, LHP Heaney agree to $8.5M, 1-year deal

John Bazemore/AP
New York Yankees starting pitcher Andrew Heaney works against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning of a baseball game Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021, in Atlanta. The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Heaney, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement had not been announced. The 30-year-old Heaney split 2021 between the Los Angeles Angels and the Yankees, going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA.
Andrew Heaney
Posted at 2:57 PM, Nov 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-08 17:57:11-05

CARLSBAD, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Dodgers have agreed to an $8.5 million, one-year contract with free agent left-hander Andrew Heaney, according to a person with knowledge of the deal.

The person spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity because the agreement hadn’t been announced.

The 30-year-old Heaney split 2021 between the Los Angeles Angels and New York Yankees, going 8-9 with a 5.83 ERA. The Angels traded him to New York on July 30 for two minor leaguers, and he was 2-2 with a 7.32 ERA in 12 games, including five starts, after the swap.

