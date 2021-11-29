Watch
AP source: Rangers land SS Seager on $325M, 10-year deal

Ashley Landis/AP
Los Angeles Dodgers' Corey Seager is seen during Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, in Los Angeles.
Corey Seager
Posted at 2:45 PM, Nov 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-29 17:45:40-05

(AP) — A person familiar with the deal tells The Associated Press that the Texas Rangers have reached an agreement on a $325 million, 10-year deal with free-agent shortstop Corey Seager. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical and wasn't finalized.

The 27-year-old Seager was the NL MVP in 2020 and a two-time All-Star in his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Dodgers.

He hit .306 with 16 homers and 57 RBIs in 95 games this year, when he broke a finger on his right hand after getting hit by a pitch May 15 and missed 2 1/2 months.

