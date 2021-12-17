Watch
Sports

Actions

AP sources: NFL moves Raiders-Browns game to Monday

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
David Richard/AP
(AP Photo/David Richard)
Browns QB Baker Mayfield says he 'absolutely' will kneel during national anthem this season
Posted at 12:03 PM, Dec 17, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-17 15:03:15-05

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (AP) — Two people with knowledge of the decision tell the AP that the NFL has moved the Las Vegas Raiders game at Cleveland from Saturday to Monday due to a COVID-19 outbreak with the Browns.

The Browns could have been without as many as 16 regulars on Saturday, so the game is now scheduled to kick off at 5 p.m. EST Monday.

The two people spoke on condition of anonymity because the league had not yet announced the change.

Previously, the NFL did not plan to move any games because of coronavirus outbreaks. But recent developments with the omicron strain of COVID-19 has changed the league’s thinking.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
23ABC Holiday Extravaganza

23ABC Holiday Extravaganza