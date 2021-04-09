Watch
Astros remain hot in home opener with 6-2 win over Athletics

Michael Wyke/AP
Houston Astros' Jose Altuve, left, pats Carlos Correa (1) as they celebrate Correa's home run during the second inning of a baseball game against the Oakland Athletics on Thursday, April 8, 2021, in Houston. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke)
HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve homered as the Houston Astros kept up their hot start by treating their home crowd to a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

It was the first game with fans at Minute Maid Park since Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

The Astros received a warm welcome from a boisterous crowd of 21,765 after facing angry crowds on the road. Houston is 6-1, which is tied for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

Five of the team’s wins have come against the Athletics after a sweep in Oakland to start the season.

