Astros remain hot in home opener with 6-2 win over Athletics

HOUSTON (AP) — Carlos Correa, Yordan Alvarez and Jose Altuve homered as the Houston Astros kept up their hot start by treating their home crowd to a 6-2 win over the Oakland Athletics.

It was the first game with fans at Minute Maid Park since Game 7 of the 2019 World Series.

The Astros received a warm welcome from a boisterous crowd of 21,765 after facing angry crowds on the road. Houston is 6-1, which is tied for the best seven-game start in franchise history.

Five of the team’s wins have come against the Athletics after a sweep in Oakland to start the season.