BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Twelve people were inducted into the Bakersfield College Athletics Hall of Fame on Wednesday.

Gil Bishop, Carl Bowser, Bruce Burnett, Gerry Collis, Bob Covey, Billy Cowan, George Culver, Frank Gifford, Dean Jones, Colby Lewis, Aisha Harrison Matson, and Hank Pfister Jr. were enshrined during the inaugural event held at Luigi’s Warehouse.

A special video from Kathie Lee Gifford to her late husband Frank Gifford was included in the induction ceremony.