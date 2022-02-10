Bakersfield Condors coach Jay Woodcroft called up by Edmonton Oilers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Edmonton Oilers are calling up Jay Woodcroft to take over head coaching duties for the NHL affiliate of the Bakersfield Condors. He will be joined by assistant coach Dave Manson.

The Oilers announced that head coach Dave Tippett and associate coach Jim Playfair were relieved of their duties Thursday.

Woodcroft has led the Condors to a pair of AHL Pacific Division titles in his three-plus seasons and has helped more than a dozen Condors reach the NHL.

In a statement from the Bakersfield Condors, the team highlighted Woodcroft's successes: "In his first season (2018-19) behind the bench in Bakersfield, Woodcroft led the team to its first-ever AHL Pacific Division title, regular-season Western Conference title, AHL Calder Cup Playoffs berth, and Calder Cup Playoffs series victory. The team’s 42 wins were the most-ever for the Condors organization. During the season, the team won 17 consecutive games, all in regulation or overtime, tied for the second longest streak in AHL history. Prior to joining the Condors, Woodcroft served as an assistant coach with the Edmonton Oilers for three seasons and the San Jose Sharks for seven seasons. He also spent three seasons as a member of the Detroit Red Wings coaching staff (2005-08), including their 2008 Stanley Cup Championship season."

Manson has primarily worked with the team's defensive corp and has solid credentials.

"Manson, 55, joined the Condors as an assistant coach in 2018-19 and a part of two division championships with the team. Working primarily with the team's defensive corps, he helped develop six d-men who would make their NHL debuts with the Oilers in the past three-plus seasons. That list includes Philip Broberg, Caleb Jones, and Evan Bouchard. This season, Markus Niemelainen and Dmitri Samorukov joined the Oilers ranks from Bakersfield. In 2020-21, he helped the team to the top penalty kill in the AHL and in 2018-19, the team was fourth in goals against."

The Oilers host the Islanders Friday.

Meantime, the Condors host Henderson in two games this weekend, the start of five games over nine days all at home. No word on who the interim coach will be.

Bakersfield has risen to 3rd in the Pacific Division as the call-ups continue. The Condors are a couple of percentage points ahead of the Silver Knights in the standings.