Bakersfield Condors fans will recognize familiar faces with opening night roster

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors announced their opening night roster on Friday.

Condors fans will recognize some familiar faces with 17 players returning from last season's Pacific Division winning team.

Stalwarts like forwards Cooper Marody, Brad Malone, and Luke Esposito return as does goalie Stuart Skinner. Marody scored 21 goals last regular season and another in the playoffs, while Skinner won 20 regular season games in net and another six in the playoffs for the Condors.

Other returning players include: goalie Olivier Rodrigue; defensemen Vincent Desharnais, Yanni Kaldis, Michael Kesselring, Philip Kemp, and Markus Niemelainen; and forwards Devin Brosseau, Adam Cracknell, Seth Griffith, James Hamblin, Raphael Lavoie, Graham McPhee, and Ostap Safin.

New faces to the team include: goalie Ilya Konovalov; defensemen Filip Berglund and Philip Broberg; and forwards Matteo Gennaro, Dino Kambeitz, Kirill Maksimov, Tim Schaller, and Tim Soderlund.

Bakersfield hosts Abbotsford at 7 p.m. Saturday and San Jose at 5 p.m. Sunday at Mechanics Bank Arena.

Be sure to watch Sunday's game live at 5 p.m. on 23ABC.