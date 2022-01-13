Bakersfield Condors' Friday game postponed due to COVID protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The American Hockey League announced Thursday that the Bakersfield Condors' Friday home game has been postponed due to COVID-19 protocols affecting the Condors.

A rescheduled date against the Stockton Heat has not yet been determined. Saturday's home game against San Jose is currently on as scheduled at 7 p.m.

Ticket holders from Friday's game may use their tickets for the rescheduled game or any other Condors home regular season game of their choosing by exchanging their ticket at the box office, the Condors said in a press release.