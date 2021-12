BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The AHL announced on Sunday that due to COVID protocols impacting the San Jose Barracuda Monday night's game with the Bakersfield Condors has been postponed.

No makeup date has been announced at this time.

The Condors are scheduled to be home on Wednesday when Ontario Reign and the Zooperstars slide into Condorstown.

Bakersfield's last game was a 5-1 win over San Diego on the road on December 17th.