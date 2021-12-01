Bakersfield Condors game in Stockton postponed due to COVID protocols

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will not be headed up the 99 Wednesday night to battle Stockton due to COVID protocols.

The AHL office announced that due to league COVID protocols impacting the Condors that the guys would miss their game in Stockton Wednesday.

President Matt Riley said the team is following enhanced COVID directives from the team's medical staff but the guys would be back on the ice for this weekend's home games on Friday and Saturday nights.

The Condors players, staff, and front office we're told is 100% fully vaccinated.

No make-up date has been announced for Wednesday night's game.