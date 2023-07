BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors have officially released their 2023-24 72-game schedule.

The team starts the season at home with a preseason game against San Jose the first weekend of October. The regular season home opener is October 21 against Ontario.

The Teddy Bear Toss returns on the first Saturday after Thanksgiving. The Condors play defending Western Conference champs Coachella Valley.

The team will play 36 home games this season.