Bakersfield Condors sign forward Dino Kambeitz to one year contract

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors announced the signing of forward Dino Kambeitz to a one-year AHL/ECHL deal for the 2021-22 season.

Kambeitz , a 21-year-old right winger who played last season for Lethbridge in the Western Hockey League, scored six goals and added six assists in 21 games.

The Parker, Colo., native played in 211 games in the WHL with Victoria and Lethbridge scoring 42 goals with 50 assists.