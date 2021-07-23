BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will open the 2021-22 season against new Pacific Division foe the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mechanics Bank Arena, the team announced Friday.
Highlights of the schedule include: raising the Pacific Division Championship banner during home opening weekend Oct. 16 and 17; the Teddy Bear Toss on Nov. 27; and Field Trip Day on Dec. 7.
All but six home games will be played on the weekend.
Bakersfield Condors to open the season against the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 16 at Mechanics Bank Arena
