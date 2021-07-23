Bakersfield Condors to open the season against the Abbotsford Canucks on Oct. 16 at Mechanics Bank Arena

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will open the 2021-22 season against new Pacific Division foe the Abbotsford Canucks at 7 p.m. Oct. 16 at Mechanics Bank Arena, the team announced Friday.

Highlights of the schedule include: raising the Pacific Division Championship banner during home opening weekend Oct. 16 and 17; the Teddy Bear Toss on Nov. 27; and Field Trip Day on Dec. 7.

All but six home games will be played on the weekend.

