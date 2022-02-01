Watch
Bakersfield Condors winger Seth Griffith named AHL Player of the Month

Bakersfield Condors
Bakersfield Condors winger Seth Griffith fires a shot during a game.
Seth Griffith
Posted at 12:48 PM, Feb 01, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-01 15:48:16-05

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Condors winger Seth Griffith was named AHL Player of the Month for January on Tuesday.

Griffith leads the Condors in scoring while he averaged two points per game for the month of January recording six goals and 12 assists in nine games. The Wallaceburg, Ontario, native is currently on a 10-game point streak.

Griffith is the first AHL player to have multiple double-digit scoring streaks in the same season since Providence's Frank Vatrano in 2015-16.

The second-year Condors player sits in sixth place for points in the AHL with 38 points (13 goals, 25 assists) in 28 games. Griffith recorded 28 points (10 goals, 18 assists) in 39 games during the 2020-21 regular season and another 7 points (3 goals, 4 assists) in six playoff games.

