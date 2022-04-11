Bakersfield Condors begin final playoff push

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Get up and stretch. It's time to run. The Bakersfield Condors have seven games left.

Five of those at home. Three are against teams who will "not" be in the playoffs. And two are against the team right ahead of them in the standings. With two more versus the top team in the division.

Are we clear?

The Condors picked up a huge win on Saturday in Colorado, a wild 6-5 scoring fest with the Eagles.

They returned home on Sunday, resting up Monday for a quick trip to San Jose to battle the last place Barracuda on Wednesday.

Then, It's Brad Malone Bobblehead night on Saturday when the guys host Abbotsford in the 1st of two games to end the season.

The other meeting is up north in a makeup game on Tuesday, April 26th.

The Canucks are tied with Bakersfield for the 4th playoff spot. If the Condors finish ahead of Abbotsford the team will host all three first-round playoff games.

If not, it's north of the border.