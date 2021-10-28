Watch
Bakersfield Condors edge Colorado Eagles 5-4 at home

Next home game is Military Appreciation Night
Bakersfield Condors edge Colorado Eagles 5-4 at home Wednesday night.
Posted at 10:20 AM, Oct 28, 2021
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors will be heading out for Las Vegas for a weekend series with the Silver Knights, the first meeting since Bakersfield took down Henderson to win the Pacific Division title.

So it would have been easy to overlook Colorado on a Wednesday night, a team that hasn't won a game yet this season.

The Condors Tim Schaller scored twice and Luke Esposito scored to put the Condors in the lead in their 5-4 win.

They'll return home in nine days when 23ABC teams up with the Condors for Military Appreciation Night Saturday, Nov. 13th, sponsored by 23ABC and KUZZ.

It's the seats for soldiers with the Condors and Stockton battling to see which team can buy the most tickets for active duty military members or veterans and their families.

The Condors will be wearing specialty military jerseys to be auctioned off.

If you sponsor one or many more veterans, you could receive things like tickets, your name on the big board, memorabilia ,or even a game jersey.

Call 324-puck or go to the Condors website for more info.

