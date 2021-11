BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are gearing up for an adventure this week with a visit to San Jose on Wednesday and continuing north for a couple games this weekend in against Abbotsford.

Ryan Holt, voice of the Condors, talks to 23ABC about the team's start to the season and how they're finding their groove despite key players being called up to the NHL with the Edmonton Oilers.