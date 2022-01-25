Bakersfield Condors forward Adam Cracknell named to Team Canada Olympic Team

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield Condors forward Adam Cracknell will be headed to the 2022 Olympics in Beijing, China, after he was named to the 25-man roster for Team Canada.

“What a tremendous feather in Adam’s cap. He is a true professional, a do it right every day type of player. He’s a great leader for us and a player who sets an example for our organization. We could not be prouder of him.” Bakersfield Condors Head Coach Jay Woodcroft

The NHL won't allow its players to participate in the Olympics this year citing games postponed due to COVID. The announcement opened the door for AHL, ECHL, and college players to represent their countries during this year's Olympics.

“We are proud to unveil the 25 players that have been nominated to represent Team Canada in Beijing. We know these athletes will represent our country with a tremendous amount of pride as they compete for an Olympic gold medal,” said Tom Renney, chief executive officer of Hockey Canada.

“Hockey Canada wishes to extend its congratulations to the players and their families on their nomination to the Canadian Olympic Team. We know Canadians across the country and around the world will join us in cheering on the team at Beijing 2022.”

Cracknell, as of Tuesday, has scored nine goals and contributed 14 assists in 28 games this season. The Prince Albert, Saskatchewan, native is the Condors third-leading scorer with 23 points.