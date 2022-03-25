Bakersfield Condors look to improve playoff position this weekend

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The battle in the AHL Pacific Division is on for third place.

The Bakersfield Condors, Abbotsford, and Colorado are all fighting for that spot and a better position heading into the post-season at the start of May.

The Condors host Grand Rapids in two games this weekend.

Bakersfield picked up an ugly win over Colorado on Wednesday.

And the guys got reinforcements recently from the Oilers, with Colton Scievior, Brendan Perlini, and Tyler Benson arriving in Bakersfield to get more ice time. And Stuart Skinner made 35 saves in goal.