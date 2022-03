BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors are on a streak but not the good kind.

The guys have dropped three straight for the first time this season and have two more games on the road before returning home Saturday.

Director of Media and Broadcasting Ryan Holt talks about the Condors entering the final stretch of 20 games and looking to make a playoff push as well as hosting Wizard Night on Saturday.